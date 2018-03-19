Sweden awards town park restroom bid

Families using the Sweden Town Park baseball fields and playground will soon have a much more convenient restroom location. The Town Board has awarded a bid to Testa Construction to construct restrooms in the center of the four youth baseball fields on the north side of the park road. The new restrooms will be adjacent to the concession stand. The project is being funded from the Town Park Reserve.

Construction will begin in just a few weeks and the project should be completed before the end of baseball season. The area will be well-fenced during construction to minimize inconvenience. The concession stand will be open during baseball as construction will end each day before baseball games begin. The project is forward-thinking as the town is planning to install a larger playground and splash pad in the same area of the park in the near future.