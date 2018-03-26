Don't miss
- Registration open for Hilton Community Education classes in AprilPosted 10 hours ago
- Canal Clean Sweep in Brockport and Earth Day CelebrationPosted 10 hours ago
- Driver Education Training available at Spencerport High SchoolPosted 10 hours ago
- Area players chosen for Bowman CupPosted 10 hours ago
- Grant received to enhance history trail at CCC/POW CampPosted 1 week ago
- Westside News contributor accepts Orleans 4-H program rolePosted 1 week ago
- Byron-Bergen Elementary welcomes new Assistant PrincipalPosted 1 week ago
- Winter college sports honorsPosted 1 week ago
- Hilton Community Flea MarketPosted 2 weeks ago
- Brockport meets with the Canal CorporationPosted 2 weeks ago
April Magic at the Clarkson Historical Society
By Admin on March 26, 2018
The Clarkson Historical Society hosts Wallace Rust on April 4 to give a presentation on the ‘History of Magic’. Rust will cover the development of the art from Egypt in 2700 BCE to the present. At intervals, he will entertain the audience by performing magic tricks. He is a member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians, Order of Merlin Shield.
The talk is at 7 p.m. at the Clarkson Academy, 8343 West Ridge Road. The public is invited to come and be amazed by a multi-talented entertainer. Rust was also a medic in WWII and plays several instruments.
Provided information
You must be logged in to post a comment Login