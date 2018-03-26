April Magic at the Clarkson Historical Society

The Clarkson Historical Society hosts Wallace Rust on April 4 to give a presentation on the ‘History of Magic’. Rust will cover the development of the art from Egypt in 2700 BCE to the present. At intervals, he will entertain the audience by performing magic tricks. He is a member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians, Order of Merlin Shield.

The talk is at 7 p.m. at the Clarkson Academy, 8343 West Ridge Road. The public is invited to come and be amazed by a multi-talented entertainer. Rust was also a medic in WWII and plays several instruments.

Provided information