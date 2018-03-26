Brockport Rotary 5th Annual Paul Hoy Memorial Scholarship awarded

Emily Herman of Gates has been awarded the prize named in memory of long time Rotarian Paul Hoy, who had a long career with the Brockport Police Department. The award will be given as a $1,000 tuition award at the College at Brockport for 2018-19. An excellent student, Emily is a sophomore majoring in Criminal Justice and Spanish. She is currently the president of the College at Brockport’s Rotaract Club, sponsored by Brockport Rotary. Rotaract seeks to engage college age people including young adults up to the age of 29 in service to others.

