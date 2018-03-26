Don't miss
- Registration open for Hilton Community Education classes in AprilPosted 10 hours ago
- Canal Clean Sweep in Brockport and Earth Day CelebrationPosted 10 hours ago
- Driver Education Training available at Spencerport High SchoolPosted 10 hours ago
- Area players chosen for Bowman CupPosted 10 hours ago
- Grant received to enhance history trail at CCC/POW CampPosted 1 week ago
- Westside News contributor accepts Orleans 4-H program rolePosted 1 week ago
- Byron-Bergen Elementary welcomes new Assistant PrincipalPosted 1 week ago
- Winter college sports honorsPosted 1 week ago
- Hilton Community Flea MarketPosted 2 weeks ago
- Brockport meets with the Canal CorporationPosted 2 weeks ago
Brockport Rotary 5th Annual Paul Hoy Memorial Scholarship awarded
By Admin on March 26, 2018
Emily Herman of Gates has been awarded the prize named in memory of long time Rotarian Paul Hoy, who had a long career with the Brockport Police Department. The award will be given as a $1,000 tuition award at the College at Brockport for 2018-19. An excellent student, Emily is a sophomore majoring in Criminal Justice and Spanish. She is currently the president of the College at Brockport’s Rotaract Club, sponsored by Brockport Rotary. Rotaract seeks to engage college age people including young adults up to the age of 29 in service to others.
Provided photo
You must be logged in to post a comment Login