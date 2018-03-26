Hunter Education course offered

A Hunter Education course is being offered at the Conservation Club of Brockport, 291 Ladue Road, Brockport on April 12 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. and April 14 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Beginning April 1 interested students may register on-line through the NYS DEC https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/92267.html.

Registered students may obtain the Student Manual at the club on Mondays during open trap from 4:30 to 8 p.m. or from the Sweden Town Hall, 18 State Street in Brockport. You may also download a copy from the DEC website. Download directions are provided during the registration process. Students should allow adequate time to prepare the mandatory homework.

This free course is offered to persons interested in obtaining a New York State hunting license. Safe firearm handling, tree stand safety, hunting planning and safety are taught along with other New York State mandated content. Students successfully completing the course are issued the Hunter Education Certificates of Qualification required to obtain small or large game hunting licenses.

The Conservation Club of Brockport regularly provides firearms and hunting educational opportunities. Some basic trap instruction is offered at Monday afternoon trap shooting (open to public participation). A basic trap shooting course for beginning trap shooters will also be offered in the next months. Additional Hunter Education courses and a Bowhunter Education course are planned for yet to be announced fall dates.

For information about this upcoming April course either follow included course specific links at https://register-ed.com/events/view/120167or call the Department of Environmental Conservation, Region 8 Headquarters at 585-226-2466 or visit the DEC website at http://www.dec.state.ny.us.

Information about trap is available by contacting mgcyrccob@gmail.com

Provided information