Kiwanis Club of Spencerport donates to Camp Abilities program

Dr. Lauren Lieberman, founder and Director of Camp Abilities, addressed a recent meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Spencerport. Dr. Lieberman provided an update on the camp, which is held annually in June at SUNY Brockport. Camp Abilities is a one-week educational sports camp for children and teens who are blind, visually impaired, and deafblind. The camp is set up to provide a one-on-one instructional situation for each person, which is often on the contrary to other camps designed for people with visual impairments. For more information call 395-2629. In the photo, Dr. Lieberman is receiving a donation from the Kiwanis Club from Kiwanian Dominic Cottorone.

