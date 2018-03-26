- Registration open for Hilton Community Education classes in AprilPosted 10 hours ago
- Canal Clean Sweep in Brockport and Earth Day CelebrationPosted 10 hours ago
- Driver Education Training available at Spencerport High SchoolPosted 10 hours ago
- Area players chosen for Bowman CupPosted 10 hours ago
- Grant received to enhance history trail at CCC/POW CampPosted 1 week ago
- Westside News contributor accepts Orleans 4-H program rolePosted 1 week ago
- Byron-Bergen Elementary welcomes new Assistant PrincipalPosted 1 week ago
- Winter college sports honorsPosted 1 week ago
- Hilton Community Flea MarketPosted 2 weeks ago
- Brockport meets with the Canal CorporationPosted 2 weeks ago
Kiwanis Club of Spencerport donates to Camp Abilities program
Dr. Lauren Lieberman, founder and Director of Camp Abilities, addressed a recent meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Spencerport. Dr. Lieberman provided an update on the camp, which is held annually in June at SUNY Brockport. Camp Abilities is a one-week educational sports camp for children and teens who are blind, visually impaired, and deafblind. The camp is set up to provide a one-on-one instructional situation for each person, which is often on the contrary to other camps designed for people with visual impairments. For more information call 395-2629. In the photo, Dr. Lieberman is receiving a donation from the Kiwanis Club from Kiwanian Dominic Cottorone.
Provided information
You must be logged in to post a comment Login