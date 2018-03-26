Registration open for Hilton Community Education classes in April

Spring has arrived and it’s the perfect time to get out and enjoy classes through Hilton CSD Community Education. April’s offerings include: Microsoft PowerPoint Basic, April 9 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.; The Art of Fly Casting, four Mondays and one Saturday starting April 9 from 6 to 8 p.m.; two sessions of AAA Six Hour Defensive Driving on April 10 and 12 from 6 to 9 p.m.; Strategies for Adults with ADD, April 12 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; Fresh Flower Arranging on April 12 and 19 from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.; Chords are Key for Piano, April 16 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Senior Living: Where to Start, April 17, 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Rockin’ the Wedges: Building the Best Cheese Board, April 18, 6:30 to 8 p.m.; on April 23 Microsoft PowerPoint Intermediate, 7 to 8:30 p.m., and #1 Garden Design Secret, 7 to 9 p.m.; and Chords are Key for Guitar, April 30 from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Offsite classes include: NY Safe Boating Course, April 9 and 11 at Spencerport High School from 5 to 9 p.m.; Home Repair-Drywall Repair, April 9 and 16, and Home Repair-Electrical, April 18 and 25, at NY School of Home Inspection and Construction, 4422 Dewey Avenue; American Sign Language for seven Wednesdays beginning April 11 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Brighton High School; Energize Your Life With Cardio Kickboxing every Monday and Wednesday for three weeks starting April 9 from 6:45 to 7:30 p.m. and Get In Shape with Mixed Martial Arts Fitness every Thursday for six weeks starting April 12 from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., both at Samurai Martial Arts, 1512 Spencerport Road.

Many other favorite fitness offerings are also available. Visit Hilton.k12.ny.us/commed for a full listing of all spring classes and programs.

Anyone is welcome to register for Hilton Community Education classes. The online registration system accepts Discover, VISA and MasterCard payments, and allows users to register quickly and easily. Registrations are also accepted by mail and in person from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on school days with cash or check. The Community Education Office is located in the District Office/Quest Building, 225 West Avenue, Hilton.

For more information, contact the Community Education Office at 392-1000, ext. 7044 or 7045, or lbassett@hilton.k12.ny.us or cfishbaugh@hilton.k12.ny.us.

Provided information