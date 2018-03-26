Spencerport Girl Scouts earn Silver Award for community service

Congratulations to 15 Girl Scouts of Troop 60727 in Spencerport, who recently earned The Girl Scout Silver Award. The Silver Award is the highest award for Cadette Scouts and requires the scout to select a take-action project that helps the community. They then each spend a minimum of 50 hours toward solving and implementing their project to better serve the community. The following girls earned their award and pin during a ceremony to mark the occasion.

The girls listed below and their project:

Maggie Bracken, Emma Savino and Allison Priester: GRASP Animal Rescue. The girls assisted in construction of items for the program.

Addison Glozer, Aleigha Binko, Maya Voelkl and JamieLynn Gallagher: Open Door Mission Gates Women and Children’s Transitional housing. The girls hosted a community art camp to make wall hangings for the center. They also constructed toy bags for residents and organized a toy drive to fill bags. Finally, they created a large scale mural for the center.

Elizabeth Gonnoud and Amanda Daubert: Ogden Farmers’ Library, Little Free Library. The girls constructed an outdoor structure to house books for the free library. They also conducted a book drive to fill the structure, then placed it at the Ogden Community Center.

Jamie Wiesner and Kennedy Mueller: Caring and Compassion for the Cubs. The two designed and built a raised garden structure to be placed at a special home for young men who are developmentally disabled.

Jordyn Czerw: Spencerport Chamber Travel Information Shelter. She designed and built a structure to house local information, as well as a travel log, for canal travelers. This structure will be placed at the depot in the spring of 2018.

Holly Lamirande and Katherine Hanley: CURE Cancer Toy Drive. These scouts organized and collected over 900 toys. They also assisted at various events highlighting this organization.

Corie Jenkins: Little Free Library. Corie designed and built a structure to house free books through the Little Free Library Link.

Each group of girls worked to better their community through these projects and continue to make a difference in their community. Congratulations to these Spencerport Girl Scouts on their accomplishments. Troop 60727 is comprised of 17 Spencerport High School freshman girls, most have been scouts since kindergarten or first grade. Leaders of the troop are Jeannie Glozer and Julie Daubert.

