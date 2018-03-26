Sweden cautions about speed on Owens Road; sets spring pick-up dates

Sweden Supervisor Kevin Johnson recently met with Monroe County Sheriff’s Department Captain Douglas Comanzo. One of the topics of conversation was speed on Owens Road. Drivers should expect increased sheriff’s patrol on the road and be mindful of speed and other safe driving habits.

The Town of Sweden has set spring pick-up dates for April 30 through May 4 in the Town outside the Village. The full set of rules is available on the Town website and will be published in the Suburban News. Call the highway garage at 637-3369 for details.