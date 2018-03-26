Sweden Clarkson Give-A-Lift

The Give-A-Lift Program is back in the Sweden Clarkson area. This program offers transportation to individuals 18+ needing a ride to and from doctor appointments within Monroe County, who are unable to secure a ride themselves. Anyone over the age of 18 qualifies to use Give-A-Lift. Please call Bob, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 455-1126 to schedule a ride or anyone interested in becoming a Give-A-Lift driver. Allow three to five days notice for a driver to be confirmed.

