Brockport Rotary welcomes Greece Rotary President to discuss Westside clubs working together

Brockport Rotary President Eileen Whitney and President Elect Linda Menear welcome current Greece Rotary President Chuck Gannon to Brockport. His visit had two purposes. The first was to introduce himself as the 2018-19 assistant district governor for Area 9, which includes Greece, Gates-Chili, Hilton and Spencerport clubs, as well as Brockport. He will assume his duties July 1. The second was to discuss and promote some of the activities the Westside clubs are working on together. The most important is a “Meet and Greet” at Ridgemont Country Club, Greece on April 19, from 7 to 8:45 p.m. (including appetizers). Don Alhart, former district 7120 governor and legendary news anchor for TV Channel 13, will emcee the meeting. Included will be opportunities for potential members or persons just interested in finding out more about Rotary’s westside clubs and informally meet club members.

Provided information