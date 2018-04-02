“Brockport Stories” now on permanent display at Seymour Library

In Seymour Library’s Local History Room, four opened portfolios present 26 years of newspaper clippings about Brockport area people and places. The nearly-200 human interest features in the Suburban News and Hamlin-Clarkson Herald, dating back to 1992, are the work of local writer Doug Hickerson. He recently donated the collection to the library, after several years of loaning it for three months at a time. It is on permanent display on top of bookshelves containing books and documents on Brockport’s history. Clippings of his most recent articles will be added as they are published. “The Seymour Library is very grateful for Mr. Hickerson’s generous donation of articles chronicling life in our beautiful community,” said Carl Gouveia, Library Director.

Hickerson’s training and background are not in journalism, but in higher education administration. With a Doctor of Education degree from Penn State University, he has served in dean of students positions for over two decades in liberal arts colleges. His last position was assistant vice president for student affairs at The College at Brockport, retiring in 1987.

“As a pastime in retirement, exploring my community and writing about the people has been very gratifying,” Hickerson said. “I am grateful to publisher Keith Ryan at Westside News, Inc., for accepting my articles for over a quarter of a century. And, I am grateful to Carl Gouveia and Seymour Library for placing my articles on perpetual display for the community to enjoy.”

Doug and his wife, Dianne, have lived in Sweden Village for over 30 years. She is an artist and retired from teaching elementary school in the Brockport Central School District.

