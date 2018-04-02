Full concession service returns to Sweden Town Park

After a one-year absence, full concession stand service is back at the Sweden Town Park. Baseball families and other park visitors will be able to feed the kids a hot dog for dinner or a snack to tide them over, and get everyone in the family a cold drink (or a hot beverage for the chilly early season days).

Construction began this week on new restrooms adjacent to the baseball concession stand and the restrooms should be complete before the season is over. The site will be fenced to keep everyone safe; however, parents should be vigilant so that curious kids don’t try to enter the construction area.