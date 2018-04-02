GO ART! announces grand opening of Tavern 2.o.1 (former Batavia Club)

The Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council has announced plans to reopen the former Batavia Club Bar in the Seymour building located at 201 East Main Street. GO ART! members and special guests are invited to a private prelude opening at the newly named Tavern 2.o.1, Friday, April 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. Guests will be treated to hors d’oeuvres from the Red Osier Landmark Restaurant. Specially priced tasting of the selection of wine, cider and beers being served at Tavern 2.o.1 will also be available.

The doors officially open to the public at 7 p.m. on April 6. Guests will enjoy live entertainment, door prizes and raffles, as well as a selection of wines, ciders and beers (many of which are locally created within the GLOW region).

Staff and Board members will be on site for the opening reception to promote and describe the delicious libations.

“Our bar has the capability to offer events that people are traveling to Rochester or Buffalo to attend. After numerous requests from groups to partner and hold festivities, we made the commitment to open the space as a tavern and to begin scheduling some fun evening experiences for the community,’’ said Board of Directors President Tammy Hathaway.

Currently, Tavern 2.o.1 will be open for both public and private events held at GO ART’s headquarters, the Seymour building. However, there is talk of the bar being open for regular hours in the future. For more information on events at GO ART!, visit the website at www.goart.org or like them on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/geneseeorleansarts/.

Provided information