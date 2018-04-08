Don't miss
Fire at Barefoot Landing in Spencerport
By Admin on April 8, 2018
Crews from Spencerport, Hilton, North Greece, Brockport and Gates responded to an early morning fire on Friday, April 6 at Barefoot Landing Plaza on North Union Street in Spencerport. The fire spread through the roof gutting several businesses in the northwest corner of the plaza.
The businesses were not open at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire had not been determined at press time.
Photos by Karen Fien
