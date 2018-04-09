Home   >   News   >   Easter Dinners for those in need

Easter Dinners for those in need

By on April 9, 2018

 

rotary club

The Gates-Chili Rotary Club, at a recent meeting, assembled 78 food boxes. The boxes included a complete ham dinner. They were for distribution to six churches and organizations. Shown are members of the club on their delivery of 54 boxes to St. Theodore’s Food Cupboard.

Provided photo

You must be logged in to post a comment Login