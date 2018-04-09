Home   >   News   >   New Brockport Village Hall holds Open House for the public

By on April 9, 2018
Brockport Village Hall

Save the date, April 11, 2 to 5 p.m. Ribbon cutting and remarks will be at 3 p.m. The public is invited to the new Brockport Village Hall, 127 Main Street. Tour the facilities, enjoy refreshments, and chat with village employees and elected officials.

