4-H to host Double Rabbit and Cavy Youth Show
Genesee County 4-H Fur and Feather Club along with Wyoming County 4-H Rabbit Ears Club are hosting a double rabbit and cavy youth show on Saturday, April 21, at the Genesee County Fairgrounds, 5056 East Main Street Road, Batavia. The show is open to all local youth ages 19 and younger (you don’t need to be a 4-H member). Showroom opens at 8 a.m., health checked by 9 a.m., judging promptly begins at 10 a.m. Entry Fee is $4 per animal on the day of the show. Participants may enter in both shows. For complete show rules and entry forms please visit: http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/events or contact the Genesee County 4-H Office at 585-343-3040 ext. 101.
Provided information
