Brockport Kiwanis donation helps Westside Challenger Baseball

Carl Gouveia, President of the Brockport Kiwanis Club, gives a check to Jack Milner of Westside Challenger Baseball, a free program designed for children (5-18 years old) with physical and/or developmental disabilities to play baseball. Pictured: Left, Carl Gouveia, President of the Brockport Kiwanis Club and right, Jack Milner, Westside Challenger Baseball.

Provided photo