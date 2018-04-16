Don't miss
- Spencerport Volunteer Firemen’s Assoc. warns residents of fraudulent solicitationsPosted 17 hours ago
- Hilton CSD Board of Education adopts $82.4 million budget proposal for 2018-19 public vote May 15Posted 17 hours ago
- Village of Brockport granted state funding for AID to SUNY MunicipalitiesPosted 1 week ago
- Boots & Shoes for Service: Collection to support veteran organizationsPosted 1 week ago
- Brockport High School to host Opioid Awareness Panel DiscussionPosted 1 week ago
- Sign-ups for Westside Challenger Baseball due by April 21Posted 1 week ago
- Gates to Recovery is heading to HamlinPosted 2 weeks ago
- Digital divide spurs demand for volunteersPosted 2 weeks ago
- Canal Clean Sweep in Brockport and Earth Day CelebrationPosted 3 weeks ago
- Driver Education Training available at Spencerport High SchoolPosted 3 weeks ago
Brockport Kiwanis donation helps Westside Challenger Baseball
By Admin on April 16, 2018
Carl Gouveia, President of the Brockport Kiwanis Club, gives a check to Jack Milner of Westside Challenger Baseball, a free program designed for children (5-18 years old) with physical and/or developmental disabilities to play baseball. Pictured: Left, Carl Gouveia, President of the Brockport Kiwanis Club and right, Jack Milner, Westside Challenger Baseball.
Provided photo
You must be logged in to post a comment Login