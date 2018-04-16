Home   >   News   >   Clarkson residents needed for committee

Clarkson residents needed for committee

By on April 16, 2018

The Town of Clarkson is looking for residents to join a committee on Commercial Solar Power in Clarkson. If you are interested, please contact Paul Dittman at pdittman@gmail.com. Meetings will be held on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month, 6 p.m. at the Clarkson Town Hall, 3710 Lake Road.

