Clarkson residents needed for committee
By Admin on April 16, 2018
The Town of Clarkson is looking for residents to join a committee on Commercial Solar Power in Clarkson. If you are interested, please contact Paul Dittman at pdittman@gmail.com. Meetings will be held on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month, 6 p.m. at the Clarkson Town Hall, 3710 Lake Road.
