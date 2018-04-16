Home   >   News   >   Gates Chili Chamber of Commerce names Community Award winners

Gates Chili Chamber of Commerce names Community Award winners

By on April 16, 2018

The Gates Chili Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce its 2018 Annual Community Award winners honoring individuals and organizations that have made a significant impact on the quality of life in the Gates and Chili communities. This year’s winners are:

•Beautification Award (Chili) – St. Pius Tenth Church

•Beautification Award (Gates) – Gates Town Hall Wishing Well

•Joseph Entress Memorial Award  – ADT Precision

•Innovative Business Award – Pet Spa, Paws and Play LLC

•Culture and Arts Award – Gates Chili Rotary Club

•Outstanding Citizen – Bob Pacer

•Youth Leadership Award – Jordan Johnson

•Dream Big Award – Giuseppe’s Restaurant

•Young Professional Award – Ken Kraus •Loretta Simmons Women’s Leadership Award – Jane Ahrens

•Special Recognition – Bill Gillette

•Special Recognition – Anna Souannavong

The Awards Gala Dinner will be held Thursday, May 10 at the Italian American Community Center, 150 Frank Dimino Way, Gates. Registration and networking begin at 5:30 p.m. with seating for dinner at 6:15 p.m. Tickets are $35 per person.

The Awards Gala is sponsored by Jessica Millan of Edward Jones, 906 Elmgrove Road.

To make dinner reservations, register online on the chamber website at www.gcchamber.com.

Provided information

You must be logged in to post a comment Login