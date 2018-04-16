- Spencerport Volunteer Firemen’s Assoc. warns residents of fraudulent solicitationsPosted 17 hours ago
New Brockport Chief of Police sworn into office
Mark T. Cuzzupoli (center) was sworn into office as Brockport’s new Chief of Police during a ceremony held at the Brockport Village Court on April 5. Chief Cuzzupoli was surrounded by his family, friends and colleagues. Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter (left) and Ogden’s Chief Chris Mears (right) were among the many dignitaries in attendance. The Brockport Police Department looks forward to the continued leadership, dedication, and never ending forward progression that Chief Cuzzupoli brings to the department. Look for an interview with Chief Cuzzupoli coming soon.
Photo by Karen Fien
