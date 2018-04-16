Reading Rocks held at Seymour Library

On Good Friday, the Seymour Library and Brockport Kiwanis Club hosted the annual children’s reading event at the library, this year entitled “Reading Rocks!” Children attending the event were provided with a book to keep, and three special guests each read a book to the attendees.

This year, guest readers were Mark Cuzzupoli, the new Brockport Police Chief, Dr. Heidi Macpherson, president of The College at Brockport, and Brigitte Duschen, widow of longtime Kiwanian Charlie Duschen. Charlie was a deeply devoted advocate for childrens’ programs, and was particularly fond of this annual reading event. The kids also had the opportunity to meet and pet one of the Brockport Police Department’s newest canine crime fighters, Officer Brock, a young German Shepherd.

After the book reading, the Kiwanis Club hosted an ice cream social at the library for all the participants and families.

Provided information and photos