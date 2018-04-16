Rotaract members work on Blue Bookcase

The College at Brockport Rotaract Club president Emily Herman is shown undertaking the “straightening” of the Blue Book Case at Oak Orchard Health. Emily was accompanied in the task by Rotaract member/photographer Justine Willard. Several years ago Rotary donated the bookcase (constructed by George Dahl) and, over the years, many hundreds of books to fill it. Those waiting for their appointments are invited to read and take home a book. It is hoped they will bring it back and/or bring a replacement at some future time. However, anyone, any group is free to donate appropriate books(especially for kids of all ages). To date, Rotary members and the College at Brockport’s Drake Library have been the main suppliers. From its often disheveled look, it is well utilized. That is where the Rotary sponsored Rotaract Club comes in. They have taken on the responsibility of periodically making the book case presentable as shown in the accompanying photo. Provided information and photo.