Rotary Clubs gather for annual Tri-Club Dinner

By on April 16, 2018
The Spencerport, Fairport and Brighton Rotary Clubs recently gathered for their annual Tri-Club Dinner. Hosted this year by the Spencerport Club, the guest speaker was recently elected Monroe County Sheriff, Todd Baxter. Sheriff Todd was previously the Executive Director of the Veterans Outreach Center, Inc., the oldest, local non-profit taking care of veterans. In his honor, the clubs donated $100 to the Outreach Center. (Pictured l-r: Spencerport Club President, Dave DeMers, Fairport Club President, Domenick Cecconi, Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter, Brighton Club President, Alison Rich.)

Tri-Club Dinner 2In attendance and pictured at left in full Japanese attire is Coco, the Spencerport Club’s inbound Exchange Student.

Provided photos

