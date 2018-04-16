Home   >   News   >   Temporary changes to Sweden Town Board meeting times

Temporary changes to Sweden Town Board meeting times

By on April 16, 2018

The Sweden Town Board will hold workshops and regular meetings on Tuesdays at 5 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. from April 17 through June 26 this year. The meetings will still be held at the Sweden Town Hall, 18 State Street. Town Board meetings will return to a 7 p.m. start time in July.

Meeting times have varied over the years and traditionally the first and last meetings of the year are held at 5 pm. Meeting times and dates can be found on the Town website at www.townofsweden.org or by calling 637-2144 or 637-7588.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login