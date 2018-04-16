Temporary changes to Sweden Town Board meeting times

The Sweden Town Board will hold workshops and regular meetings on Tuesdays at 5 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. from April 17 through June 26 this year. The meetings will still be held at the Sweden Town Hall, 18 State Street. Town Board meetings will return to a 7 p.m. start time in July.

Meeting times have varied over the years and traditionally the first and last meetings of the year are held at 5 pm. Meeting times and dates can be found on the Town website at www.townofsweden.org or by calling 637-2144 or 637-7588.