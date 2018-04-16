Village of Spencerport update

As the fiscal year for the Village of Spencerport is coming to a close at the end of May, I wanted to take this opportunity to thank all of the residents of the Village of Spencerport for enduring this never-ending winter with the hopes of a beautiful spring and summer, when they get here. I would like to also acknowledge the entire staff of the Village of Spencerport for their hard work throughout the entire year. Each department equally plays a role in the outstanding services that the residents have grown to expect and appreciate.

The Department of Public Works completed many projects throughout the year including paving and crack sealing various roads throughout the Village; the addition of the lighted crosswalk signs on Union Street at Lyell Avenue; installation of a security camera at the Spencerport Depot and Canal Museum; continued sanitary sewer maintenance and slip lining and the replacement of various pieces of equipment. Crews went out for 71 salt runs using 175 tons of salt and 41 plow runs.

Spencerport Municipal Electric continues to upgrade the electric system to provide uninterrupted power to its customers. Additionally, SME crews provided mutual aid to neighboring communities throughout the state to restore power to their areas during their storm events.

The Village Office realized a bit of a face lift with a fresh coat of paint, new carpeting and new chairs in the Board Room. The office staff also implemented a new online billing system for Electric Bills to be viewed and paid online.

Last, but not least, the Village of Spencerport Board of Trustees adopted the 2018/2019 Budget effective June 1, 2018. During the upcoming fiscal year residents will see a reduction in their tax bills with no reduction in services. This is a $19.43 reduction in the tax bill from the previous year on a home valued at $100,000 using 50,000 gallons of water. This was possible because of the increase in the assessed value of Village properties, the use of unreserved and reserved fund balances for the purchases of equipment and completion of projects and the final payment of a bond that was issued in 2008.

Road work will be done on Clark Street and Maplewood Avenue. Micropaving on various roads and new sidewalks will be installed between East Avenue and the Unique Shop. These projects as well as many others including free Sunday Summer Concerts along the canal will continue while keeping the Village annual budget below the two perent tax cap.

In closing, these projects would be impossible without the cooperation of the entire Village Staff. With these projects, temporary road closures and electric outages are necessary. I assure you that we will make every attempt to keep any inconveniences at a minimum and appreciate everyone’s cooperation.

Gary Penders, Mayor

Village of Spencerport