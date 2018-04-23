22nd annual Armed Forces Day Luncheon May 19

The Armed Forces Day Committee and Monroe County Veterans Organizations will sponsor the 22nd Annual Armed Forces Day Luncheon on Saturday May 19 at the Diplomat Party House, 1956 Lyell Avenue, Gates.

Doors open at 10:30 a.m. with displays, a pre-luncheon concert by the 198th Army Band and information from more than a dozen veteran and military organizations. Lunch will be at served at noon followed by guest speaker Brigadier General Timothy J. LaBarge, Chief of Staff of the New York Air National Guard. The Honorary Chair is Don Alhart, anchor of 13WHAM News at 6:00.

Armed Forces Day honors the men and women of all branches who have served or are serving all over the world. This day has been set aside by our nation to honor the people who have served in America’s Armed Forces.

For ticket information call 1-800-845-2412.

