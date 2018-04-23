- Village of Churchville to host community zoning workshopPosted 11 hours ago
- Brockport Symphony Orchestra presents “Soloist Showcase” concertPosted 11 hours ago
- Spencerport Volunteer Firemen’s Assoc. warns residents of fraudulent solicitationsPosted 1 week ago
- Hilton CSD Board of Education adopts $82.4 million budget proposal for 2018-19 public vote May 15Posted 1 week ago
- Village of Brockport granted state funding for AID to SUNY MunicipalitiesPosted 2 weeks ago
- Boots & Shoes for Service: Collection to support veteran organizationsPosted 2 weeks ago
- Gates to Recovery is heading to HamlinPosted 3 weeks ago
- Digital divide spurs demand for volunteersPosted 3 weeks ago
- Sales Position AvailablePosted 5 months ago
Churchville residents clean up park
On Saturday, April 14, Riga Recreation, in partnership with the Monroe County Park’s Department, held its 10th annual “Pick Up The Parks” event at Churchville Park. This event is held in order to clean up the park from winter debris and trash from the previous year.
Although the weather was not ideal for a cleaning (it was cold, rainy, windy with the temperature in the 30s), 11 residents braved these elements to spend three hours making the park cleaner than it was.
Many thanks to: Beverly,Vincenzo, Janae, Joss, Martin, Sarah, Rachael, Nathaniel, Susan, and Al, for their invaluable service on this day.
Provided information
You must be logged in to post a comment Login