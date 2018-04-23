Churchville residents clean up park

On Saturday, April 14, Riga Recreation, in partnership with the Monroe County Park’s Department, held its 10th annual “Pick Up The Parks” event at Churchville Park. This event is held in order to clean up the park from winter debris and trash from the previous year.

Although the weather was not ideal for a cleaning (it was cold, rainy, windy with the temperature in the 30s), 11 residents braved these elements to spend three hours making the park cleaner than it was.

Many thanks to: Beverly,Vincenzo, Janae, Joss, Martin, Sarah, Rachael, Nathaniel, Susan, and Al, for their invaluable service on this day.

