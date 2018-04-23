Daniel E. Richardson Memorial Fund supports business-related initiatives

In January, owner of Braddock Bay Tavern & Grill Daniel E. Richardson passed away. He had been an active, long-standing business member and former leader of the Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Greece Rotary Club, the Boy Scouts, and the Greece Chamber Charitable Foundation Board of Directors, where he played a pivotal role in shaping and creating initiatives to support business training and mentorship experiences for young people.

In addition to his considerable involvement and support of our local community, Richardson also supported international charitable causes, using his pilot’s license and small plane to fly to Haiti and provide humanitarian aid and to transport donated organs to various hospitals for urgently needed recipient transplants.

Richardson was one of those rare individuals who was not afraid to innovate, try new things, and who coupled his business acumen and business success with generosity and a strong commitment to his community.

In his memory and to create a legacy, the Daniel E. Richardson Memorial Fund, under the umbrella of the Greece Chamber Charitable Foundation, has been established. Overseen by the Foundation Board of Directors and guided by a fund committee comprised of business and community volunteers, including Richardson’s widow, Carol, the Daniel E. Richardson Memorial Fund will support business training, education and youth development in the Town of Greece and surrounding area.

To donate to the Daniel E. Richardson Memorial Fund, call 585-227-7272.

Provided information and photo