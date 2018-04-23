Greece CROP Hunger Walk to be held Sunday, May 6

Greece and some 1,000 other communities nationwide are joining together in interfaith CROP Hunger Walks around the theme “ending hunger one step at a time.” CROP Hunger Walks support the international relief and development work of Church World Service. Additionally, the Greece CROP Hunger Walk supports the efforts of Greece Ecumenical Food Shelf to eradicate hunger in our community.

Last year in Greece, 66 walkers and four dogs raised more than $7,000 through the Greece CROP Hunger Walk.

On May 6, many of the walkers will be wearing T-shirts proclaiming their solidarity with the millions of neighbors around the world who have to walk to live, as well as with the millions served by local food pantries, food banks, and meal sites here in the U.S. These local ministries share in the funds raised by CROP Hunger Walks.

CROP Hunger Walks are making a big difference worldwide, including ensuring that more children reach their fifth birthday, teaching sustainable ways to grow food, and providing additional sources of food and income to families facing extreme challenges.

For more information about Greece’s Walk and the work CROP Hunger Walk supports, log onto www.crophungerwalk.org. There is no fee to participate. The walk starts and ends at Messiah Lutheran Church, 4301 Mt. Read Blvd. Registration opens at 1:30 p.m. and the walk starts at 2 p.m. Walkers have a choice of three routes: six, three, or one-mile. Refreshments and rest stops will also be available.