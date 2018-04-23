Muscarella brings her art to the Parma Library gallery

The Parma Public Library welcomes artist Kim Muscarella to its gallery for her April show.

Kim says of her foray into art, “My grandmother and mother were artists. My sister, 17 years older than I am, is an artist. These three amazing women were instrumental in inspiring me to become an artist too. When I was about three years old, my grandmother – with incredible patience – started teaching me cutting and gluing skills. We made Easter eggs and Christmas decorations every year. Birthday and Christmas cards were always handmade. She gave me my start and I am still going strong.”

In college, Muscarella specialized in sculpture, but worked in several mediums. In 2009, she opened an art gallery in Albion, called Marti’s on Main, as a place for local artist’s to display their work.

Muscarella’s show is the 79th in a series of exhibits hosted by the Parma Public Library which feature area artists. For more information or to inquire about a show, please call Rosalind Lipomi, adult services librarian, at the Parma Public Library at 392-8350 or visit on the web at www.parmapubliclibrary.org.

Provided information