Sweden celebrates new park lodge

The Town of Sweden held a Grand Opening of the Sweden Town Park Lodge on April 14 with more than 150 people attending throughout the day. The Sweden Town Board recognized the Sweden Community Foundation for its role in securing a grant that provided the majority of funding for the Lodge and for the gift of $10,500 to pay for furnishings.

Supervisor Kevin Johnson also thanked Senator Rob Ortt who helped the Town secure a second grant, former Supervisor Rob Carges, Assemblyman Steve Hawley (represented by Eileen Banker), County Legislators Mike Rockow and Mike Zale, Director of Monroe County Parks Larry Staub, Architect David Strabel, the Town of Clarkson and the Village of Brockport.

Lunch was provided by Jimmie Z’s and cookies by the Sweden Senior Association. Recreation Department staff was on hand to book Lodge registrations and provide recreation programming information. The Lodge holds 99 people comfortably and is available for birthday, graduation and anniversary parties, bridal and baby showers, weddings, holiday gatherings, company picnics and meetings. Call 431-0090 for information about reserving the Lodge for a special event. 2018 dates are booking up fast.

Provided information