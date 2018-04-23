Village of Churchville to host community zoning workshop

The Village of Churchville invites its residents to participate in a zoning workshop, serving as the first public outreach effort of the 2018 Zoning Code Update process. The zoning workshop will be held Monday, April 30 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Churchville Village Office located at 23 East Buffalo Street.

The Village of Churchville has initiated this update of its current zoning code to ensure that local regulations are reflective of current community values and development preferences. The village has a long history of planning for its future, and in the last decade has completed several planning efforts that have resulted in recommendations to update and amend the local zoning code. The project is intended to implement the recommendations of these plans and ensure there is consistency with the village’s overall community vision.

Churchville has hired consultants, the Steinmetz Planning Group, to lead the zoning code update process. This project is expected to be completed within the year. There will be additional public input opportunities announced later in the process.

The purpose of the zoning workshop will be to introduce the public to the Steering Committee members and consultant team, provide a brief introduction to the proposed update process, and solicit village resident and stakeholder input. Attendees will also be given an opportunity to participate in a series of brainstorming activities to better understand local preferences with respect to land use and development character.

All residents, business and property owners, community leaders, and individuals with an interest in the future of the Village of Churchville are encouraged to attend. Your input is needed to help shape this process and ensure that the resulting zoning code is an accurate depiction of community preferences.

Provided information