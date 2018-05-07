Home   >   News   >   The Colby-Pulver House Museum is Open

The Colby-Pulver House Museum is Open

By on May 7, 2018
Pulver 39899653870_af03c12aff_k

The Colby-Pulver House Museum opened on Sunday, May 6 from 2 to 4 p.m. with all new displays to share with friends and family. The house, built in 1811, is on Colby Street, just west of Washington Street.

The Ogden Historical Society is looking for hosts on Sunday afternoons. Training is available. Call David Haines at 490-4751 to find out how you can be a part of the history of the town of Ogden.

Photos by Joe Pompili

Pulver 40807894695_61d4193a17_k

Pulver 39899684380_54fee83a84_k

Pulver 39899660620_f77b64dab2_k

