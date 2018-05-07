Don't miss
- Community Free Library proposed 2018 budgetPosted 1 week ago
- Integrating technology into instruction at C-C schoolsPosted 1 week ago
- Village of Churchville to host community zoning workshopPosted 2 weeks ago
- Spencerport Volunteer Firemen’s Assoc. warns residents of fraudulent solicitationsPosted 3 weeks ago
- Hilton CSD Board of Education adopts $82.4 million budget proposal for 2018-19 public vote May 15Posted 3 weeks ago
- Village of Brockport granted state funding for AID to SUNY MunicipalitiesPosted 4 weeks ago
- Boots & Shoes for Service: Collection to support veteran organizationsPosted 4 weeks ago
- Gates to Recovery is heading to HamlinPosted 1 month ago
- Digital divide spurs demand for volunteersPosted 1 month ago
- Sales Position AvailablePosted 5 months ago
The Colby-Pulver House Museum is Open
By Admin on May 7, 2018
The Colby-Pulver House Museum opened on Sunday, May 6 from 2 to 4 p.m. with all new displays to share with friends and family. The house, built in 1811, is on Colby Street, just west of Washington Street.
The Ogden Historical Society is looking for hosts on Sunday afternoons. Training is available. Call David Haines at 490-4751 to find out how you can be a part of the history of the town of Ogden.
Photos by Joe Pompili
You must be logged in to post a comment Login