Bowling Tournament raises funds in late Hilton student’s name
For the second year, Clio Lodge 779 in Hilton has organized a bowling tournament at Pleasure Lanes in memory of Dominic Cook, who passed away in December 2016. This year, Trustee Bill Hunn, along with Dominic’s father Lou Cook, Clio 779 Marshall, raised $1,360 through the tournament, which they donated to Dominic’s class at Merton Williams Middle School. Teacher Jamie Melos said that the money will be used to purchase T-shirts for students who participate in Special Olympics. Her students continue to remember Dominic by doing the fist bumps he loved to do, and playing his favorite games – “Monkey in the Cage,” “Turkey” and “Snail.” Dominic’s parents said that the event will be an ongoing fundraiser for the middle school. Shown are: (front, l-r) Micah Reem, Brendon Ryan, Talan Tuttobene, Johnny Bosak, Rita Karnisky, teacher, and Ashley Oswald, teaching assistant; (back) Melissa and Lou Cook, Jamie Melos, teacher, Michael Price, Kelsey Evers, Justin Lewis, Aleks Dutchak, Sarab Alsafadi, Bill Hunn, Clio 779 trustee, Nathanael Wilkins, Caleb Casey and Lora Leo, teaching assistant.
Provided information and photo
