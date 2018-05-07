Home   >   News   >   Brockport Rotary Bike Drive successful

Brockport Rotary Bike Drive successful

May 7, 2018
The head of R Community Bikes, Dan Lill is shown with president Eileen Whitney at a recent meeting where he talked about the group and their accomplishments. The dedicated and skilled volunteers (180 strong) work diligently to repair and test bicycles. Besides giving out the bikes, they also repaired about 4,000 bikes last year. Higher end bikes are sold to help purchase parts and to buy tricycles for disabled clients. Several boxes of food for the food shelf were also donated. Thanks go to all those who donated. Provided photo

Despite a constant drizzle, the club collected over 60 bikes for R Community Bikes, a not for profit which collects, repairs and gives away over 2,500 bikes each year to those in the Rochester community in need (adults, kids, immigrants and special needs individuals).

 

Some of the bikes collected are shown in this early photo. Provided photo

The first shift of Rotarians is shown under shelter. L-R are Assistant District Governor for Area 9 Bill Ewsuk, local club members Dave Arnold (also BISCO Treasurer), Brandi Reis (treasurer), Linda Menear (president elect), Eileen Whitney (president) and Art Appleby (also BISCO president.) Provided photo

