Clarkson to host public safety discussion

The Town of Clarkson will host Deputy Joe Resch, Crime Prevention Officer with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Resch will present topics that will be helpful to the safety of our residents. This event will take place on Tuesday, May 15 at 6 p.m. at the Stan Pogroszewski Justice Court House on Lake Road in Clarkson.

The evening’s discussion will cover a range of topics. Resch will save time at the end of his presentation to talk to residents. If you have any questions, please contact jackie.smith@clarksonny.org.