Finding compassionate Brockport

Recently, at a local coffee shop, it was recognized and appreciated how kindly customers were treated. The servers went out of their way to help the customers feel welcomed and to make sure they received good service. Also, at a local church that serves free lunches to anyone who wishes to stop in, it was noted how congenial everyone was and how much they were enjoying the food as well as the fellowship.

In this day and age, when our computers ‘crash’ we are at a monumental loss as to how to proceed. Whether these machines are our home computers or business computers, our day may come to a screeching halt. This situation occurred recently for Agent Mobile, LLC. Just as all hope was lost Sunnking came to the rescue. As a representative from Agent Mobile stated, “Only in a place like Brockport, NY, would two competing businesses not only help one another, but go above and beyond in our greatest need. We at Agent Mobile, are extremely grateful.”

Lastly, compassion and kindness are found everywhere if we only see it and appreciate it. This was the experience of a Brockport resident when he had to make a trip to the hospital with a family member. The maintenance worker was so caring that he recommended her for their “Shining Example” program.

Bob and Barb Riley

Brockport