Spencerport Cub Scout Pack 92 participates in annual Park Clean-Up Day

By on May 7, 2018

The Spencerport Cub Scout Pack 92 participated in the annual Boy Scout Association Park Clean-Up Day on Saturday, April 14.  Scouts braved the cold, wet conditions to collect multiple bags of garbage at Pineway Ponds Park.

Provided photo

