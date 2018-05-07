Sweden renews push for signal light at Sherry Lane

Sweden Supervisor Kevin Johnson and Highway Superintendent Brian Ingraham have met with the NYS DOT to begin the process for requesting a traffic light at the intersection of Sherry Lane and Route 31. The request was last made in 2009 and denied in 2010.

The renewed effort follows another traffic fatality in the vicinity, but Johnson had begun to research the topic shortly after taking office in January. He grew up in the Sweden Village neighborhood (the town’s largest subdivision) that only has access to Route 31 through the uncontrolled Sherry Lane entrance.

Many Sweden Village residents choose to exit the development to the west on Route 19 and then head eastward towards Rochester rather than attempt to make a dangerous left-hand turn out of Sherry Lane.

Johnson would like to gather support from the community before submitting the formal request to the NYS DOT. He is seeking general letters of support as well as anecdotal accounts of accidents and altered driving routes at the site. Please send letters to: Kevin Johnson, Supervisor, Town of Sweden, 18 State Street, Brockport, NY 14420.