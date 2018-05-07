Home   >   News   >   Sweden Senior Singers present Spring Concert May 18

Sweden Senior Singers present Spring Concert May 18

By on May 7, 2018

Sweden Senior Singers

Sweden Senior Singers present their eleventh annual Spring Concert for the Brockport Community “I Dream a World” on Friday, May 18 at 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 124 Main Street, Brockport. Admission free. Free willing offerings gratefully accepted. Provided photo.

