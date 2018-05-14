Churchville Lions Club donates its largest gift ever

Churchville Lions Club donated its largest gift ever to the Churchville Volunteer Fire Department at their April 24 dinner meeting. Fire Chief Andy Vargo was planning out the activities of the volunteer department. He asked to attend a Lions Club meeting to offer Fire Department assistance for Lions Club events planned for 2018-19. In return, Lion Bob Weitz asked the Chief, “What can we do for you?” Vargo expressed there is a need to replace older equipment. In the past the Lions Club donated to the Fire Department for the purchase of two “Jaws of Life.” The club voted to donate $10,700 to them for the purpose of purchasing a new HURST Jaws of Life tool. This tool is important in saving lives quickly in the event of a traffic accident. It’s used to cut into vehicles that have been damaged so badly victims cannot be extricated through doors or windows. It is battery operated, fully portable, and much more powerful than the fire department’s current 13 year old hydraulic model. The cutting power is doubled. Fire Chief Andy Vargo, Fire Department President Scott Flagler and Firefighter Dwain Gratton attended the dinner meeting and accepted the check on behalf of the department.

Provided photo and information