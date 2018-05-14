Mid-term elections count. Mark your calendars

The Democratic Primary for Louise Slaughter’s 26th Congressional District seat will be held June 26. Two candidates, Joseph Morelle and Rachel Barnhart, joined Clarkson and Sweden Democrats May 2. Also speaking were State Senate Candidate Jeremy Cooney and candidates for Monroe County Family Court Judge Fatimat Reid and Zuleika Z. Shepard, who will be on the ballot Election Day, November 6. Shown at Clarkson Court House with Joe Morelle are Richard Fenton, Lori and Gary Skoog, Hanny Heyen and Martha Clasquin.

Provided information and photo