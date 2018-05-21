Hiscock-Fishbaugh American Legion Post 788 will pass out poppies in honor of Memorial Day on Saturday, May 26, in front of Tops Market on South Avenue in the Village of Hilton. On Monday, May 28, members of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6105 and the Parma-Hilton Honor Guard will remember their comrades with a flag lowering ceremony at Parma-Union Cemetery, 260 Parma Center Road, Hilton, at 8 a.m. Immediately following, they will conduct a second ceremony at the flag memorial in front of the Parma Town Hall, 1300 Parma Corners-Hilton Road. The annual Memorial Day Parade will start at 10 a.m. in the Village of Hilton. Proceeding down East Avenue from the high school onto Main Street, it will end at the Hilton Community Center Gazebo on the corner of West Avenue and Henry Street. Hilton Central School District music programs and the Generations Band will offer selections of patriotic music, and the Boy Scouts will lower the flag at the Community Center. Following a wreath placement ceremony in front of the Veterans’ Memorial, the Parma-Hilton Honor Guard will render a gun salute and the playing of Taps. At the end of the ceremonies, the Lions Club will provide hot dogs and bottled water to all in attendance. Members of Hiscock-Fishbaugh American Legion Post 788 and Boy Scout Troop 99 placed over 700 flags on Veterans’ headstones at Parma-Union Cemetery on May 12. The flags will remain in place through the Independence Day holiday.

