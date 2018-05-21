Brockport completes 36th annual CROP Walk

CROP Hunger Walks are community-wide events started over 50 years ago by Church World Services. They are locally organized 5k walks hosted by congregations or groups to raise money to help end hunger locally and internationally. For nearly half a century, CROP Hunger Walks have helped people worldwide have access to nutritious and sustainable food sources.

Brockport’s 36th annual community CROP Walk, hosted this year by First Presbyterian Church, located in the village, was on Sunday, May 6. Coordinator Bill Noel has been participating in this annual event since 1985, taking on the role as Brockport CROP Walk coordinator for the past two years. Noel appreciates that 25 percent of the money raised, which was nearly $4,000 this year, stays right in the community to help local families in need. The event was a a collaborative effort with local churches of various denominations, residents and The College at Brockport. To learn more about the CROP Walk, visit crophungerwalk.org or contact the Brockport First Presbyterian Church firstchurch14420.org.