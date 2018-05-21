Don't miss
Brockport Kiwanis Club donation helps with Eagle Scout project
By Admin on May 21, 2018
Carl Gouveia (left), President of the Brockport Kiwanis Club, gives a check to Boy Scout Matthew Przybyszewski (right) of Troop 111 for his Eagle Scout project. For his project at the Cornerstone Christian Academy, he will be creating a stone path that leads to a shed, building a step-down platform made of pressure treated wood at the playground door, and installing both pea stone and wood chips around playground equipment.
Provided photo
