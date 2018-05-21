Home   >   News   >   Brockport Kiwanis Club donation helps with Eagle Scout project

Brockport Kiwanis Club donation helps with Eagle Scout project

By on May 21, 2018

Kiwanis Club Eagle ScoutCarl Gouveia (left), President of the Brockport Kiwanis Club, gives a check to Boy Scout Matthew Przybyszewski (right) of Troop 111 for his Eagle Scout project. For his project at the Cornerstone Christian Academy, he will be creating a stone path that leads to a shed, building a step-down platform made of pressure treated wood at the playground door, and installing both pea stone and wood chips around playground equipment.

Provided photo

