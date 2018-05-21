Brockport Volunteer Firefighters Association recognizes outstanding volunteerism

The Brockport Volunteer Firefighter’s Association (BVFA) recognized it’s members at an annual Recognition Dinner on Friday, May 5.

Following an invocation and blessing of emergency responders by Chaplain Thomas Stroup, members were recognized by Chief Scott Smith, former Chiefs Bill Bird and Michael Henry, and Board Vice President Ron Patt for response, training, and years of service. In 2017, Brockport FD volunteers responded to 949 calls for service.

Those recognized:

•Top Responding Interior Firefighter: FF James Perreault (357 call responses)

•Top Responding Exterior Firefighter Driver: PC Laurence Vaughan (218 call responses)

•Top Responding Officer: Lt. Jose Medina (478 call responses)

•Most Training Hours: FF David Steves (350 hours of training)

•President’s Award: Lawrence Siegfried

•Chief’s Award (presented by PC Michael LaDue): PC Laurence Vaughan

Years of Service Awards:

•20 Years: Shirley Seever

•30 Years: Michael Vergari

•35 Years: Joseph Murphy, Kenneth Smith, Jr.

•40 Years: James Cenci, William Duff

•50 Years: James Sutton, Allyn Hammel, John Rombaut, Bill Bird

•55 Years: Dean Westcott, Alan Way

Immediate Past Chief Michael LaDue, who retired from the rank of Fire Chief at the end of 2017, was also recognized by the association for his years of dedicated service and leadership as fire chief.

The BVFA Board of Directors thanked all of the volunteers for their efforts, as well as the businesses and local governmental representatives for their support.

Provided information