Funding for new Firemen’s patio comes from insurance companies

To the residents of the Spencerport/Ogden community:

As some residents may have noticed, there has been quite a bit of activity at the Spencerport Firemen’s Field. A new memorial patio and dock are being developed for the members and friends of the Spencerport Volunteer Firemen’s Exempts Association. The patio and dock is being built in memory of past members who started the organization and as a tribute to fallen firefighters.

There has been some speculation that funding has come from the resident’s fire tax, or the proceeds of fundraisers for the Spencerport Volunteer Firemen’s Association. This is absolutely not true. I want to make clear that the Exempts Club is separate from the Fire Department and the Spencerport Fire District and does not rely on funding from the Spencerport Firefighters Association or the Spencerport Fire District.

The Spencerport Exempts Club was established in 1967 to promote and support the Spencerport Volunteer Fire Department and the families of the firefighters in your community. It is a private club, and to be a member, you have to be a Spencerport volunteer firefighter. Funding for this project comes from what is called a two percent tax fund. It is provided from outside insurance companies that do business in NYS and was created to aid volunteer fire companies across the state. Our exempts club, which was created by state legislation, is the manager of this fund. There are very strict rules on how these monies can be used – for example, providing relief for sick or indigent firefighters or a memorial to members. Funding for the new memorial came from the two percent money. The memorial is where our patio was developed.

Our community is lucky to have a 100 percent volunteer fire department that is well respected across the State of New York. The Spencerport Volunteer Firemen’s Exempts Association is very happy and proud to support our men and women who continue to give back to the community to keep it safe. This memorial is a testament to their service.

I hope this helps to explain the development of the property.

Mike Lobene, President

Spencerport Volunteer Firemen’s

Exempts Association