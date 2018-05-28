- Meet & Greet with Democratic Congressional CandidatesPosted 1 day ago
Hamlin Town Clerk awarded “Roger J. Robach Conservative of the Year Award”
Hamlin Town Clerk Kathi A. Rickman was awarded the “Roger J. Robach Conservative of the Year Award” on Monday May 11 at the 56th annual Monroe County Conservative Party dinner. This is the Monroe County Conservative Party’s highest and most prestigious honor. Kathi has been the “de facto” Conservative Hamlin Town Leader for many years. She has helped select party candidates and passed Conservative nominating petitions. Rickman was honored to be presented with this award and looks forward to continuing her involvement with the Monroe County Conservative Party.
Provided information and photo
