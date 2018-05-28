Hawley welcomes local veterans to attend 11th annual Patriot Trip

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) announced that his 11th annual Patriot Trip to Washington D.C. will take place September 20 through September 23. Over 100 veterans and their family members participated in the 2017 trip, which included stories of valiant service members and valuable time spent together reflecting on the courage and dedication exhibited by our nation’s veterans. Hawley is a longtime supporter of veterans and has served on the Assembly Veterans’ Affairs Committee since 2006.

Only veterans who have never been on the trip before may sign up now. After August 1, veterans who have been on the trip before and those living outside of the 139th Assembly District may apply. The approximate cost of the trip is $400, which includes meals, transportation and admission to the memorials.

“The Patriot Trip is one of my favorite events throughout the year,” Hawley said. “This trip was inspired by Mike Paduzak, a World War Two veteran, who asked me to come together with local veterans and host a trip to Washington D.C. Through the experiences of my father, veterans I have met during previous year’s trips, and my own service in the military, I have gained a tremendous understanding and admiration for the sacrifices endured by our veterans. It is for these reasons that I continue the Patriot Trip each year and have solidified it as one of the staples of my service to our community.”

Attractions Hawley plans to visit this year on the trip include: White House, U.S. Capitol, WWII Memorial, Gettysburg, Korean War Memorial, Vietnam War Memorial, Iwo Jima – The Marine Corps Memorial, American Veterans Disabled for Life Memorial, Air Force Memorial, 911 Memorial at the Pentagon, Arlington National Cemetery, including the Changing of the Guard, Wreath Laying at the Tomb of the Unknowns.

Veterans who want more information about this year’s Patriot Trip XI, call 589-5780 or email carneyj@nyassembly.gov. To view photos from previous years, visit http://vetsdctrip2008.shutterfly.com/.

Provided information